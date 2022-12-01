Mexicali, Baja California.- The Mazatlan deer do not find the path to victory and yesterday they were surpassed again by the Águilas de Mexicalinow 2-1 with a bad relay from the defeated Daniel Cruz.

Los Venados have lost five games in a row and they are last place in the standing together with Charros de Jalisco with a record of two wins and six losses.

The nightmare for daniel cruz started in the closing of the ninth scroll by walking Niko Vásquez. Leo Heras started to run as a pop-up. On a hit-and-run play, Xorge Carrillo was out at first with a groundout to short stops and Leo safely reached second base.

After intentionally walking Bernardo Heras, Cruz walked Carlos Arellano by hit to fill the bases and leave the table set for Luis Santos, whose deep fly to center produced the win on Leo Heras’s spikes.

Earlier, in the ninth, with two out, Luis Jiménez hit for the Venados and finished third with a double by Fabricio Macías, but Gabriel Gutiérrez missed at zero hour when he was struck out by the winner Jesús Cruz.

Today at 8:30 p.m. in Sinaloa, the third of the series will be held at the border.

Francisco Ríos (0-0) will shoot for Los Venados against Marcelo Martínez (0-2).

other races

In the second inning, Anthony Giansanti hit a long single by hitting the ball against the left field fence, then Lázaro Alonso hit center, sending Giansanti to third base.

Niko Vásquez lined up the short stops that Daniel Castro took for air, and when Alonso was off base, he turned the play into a double play. However, left-handed pitcher Matt Harman allowed a hit to Xorge Carrillo’s right-hander and the feathered went up 1-0.

In the fourth inning, Randy Romero took away the perfect game from Cuban Onelki Valdés with a bunt between first and second base which became a hit. Then, Leo Germán received a base so that Romero reached third in pisa and ran with a fly ball to Ramón Ríos’ center, but the threat from the Reds ended when Félix Pérez hit for a double play.

In the fifth episode, Mazatlán managed to tie thanks to Gabriel Gutiérrez’s double, for which Leonardo Reginatto scored, who received a walk.

pitching

For Águilas, Onelky García made his debut in the ARCO league and worked five innings with two hits, one run, two bases and two strikeouts. He was replaced by Álex Delgado, Roque Gutiérrez, Mario Jiménez and Ernesto Zaragoza and concluded the winner Jose Cruz (1-0) with one inning, two hits and two strikeouts.

For the Reds, Casey Harman had six complete rolls with eight hits, one run, one walk and three strikeouts. He made 109 pitches; 79 of them were strikes. Then Demetrio Gutiérrez, Isidro Márquez and the defeated, Daniel Cruz (1-1) with two thirds, a run, a walk, an intentional walk and a hit walk.

We recommend you read:

Other results

Charros de Jalisco beat Sultanes de Monterrey 5-4, Tomateros de Culiacán beat Algodoneros de Guasave 5-2, Naranjeros Hermosillo beat Yaquis de Obregón 5-1 and Cañeros de Los Mochis beat Navojoa 9-6.