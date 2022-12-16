Hermosillo, Sonora. Venados de Mazatlán (8-13) could not in the third of the series and was swept out of the Sonora stadium, when they fell 6-4 against the Naranjeros (16-5), thus reaching four consecutive defeats.

The Reds are now looking to get out of the losing streak, so as not to continue complicating a possible ticket to the postseason. when they receive the Cottoners of Guasave, at home.

Mazatlán continues as eighth in the standing, Hermosillo is first with two games ahead, Mazatlán still cannot move away from ninth place in the general standing and its qualification for the playoffs could hang by a thread if it does not win the following series.

Actions

Just in the first batch, Hermosillo went to the front. Maxwell León, connected single then advanced to third with hit of Isaac Paredes and came to the plate with an uncatchable producer to the left of José Cardona.

The former deer, Maxwell León had a productive night on the offensive for Naranjeros.- courtesy

Mazatlán managed to equalize the score for the third high.

Already with two outs, Randy Romero started with a single to the right, advanced to second after hitting Leo Germán, and He came to the plate with a single by Fabricio Macías.

The opening of Alejandro Soto lasted only two thirds, as he left the game due to injury and his place was taken by Manuel Flores.

For the fifth Orange trees He got three more lines.

First, Isaac Paredes singled, with which Nick Torres and Maxwell León scored.

After, César Salazar brought Paredes to the plate, with an uncatchable to the right.

In the sixth, Mazatlán responded to get closer on the scoreboard, when Ricardo Valenzuela with a hit ball that fell to the left, with which Leo Germán and Luis Jiménez reached the plate.

For the eighth, Mazatlán achieved one more with a roll to second of Ricky Álvarez, with which Jiménez scored.

pitching

After Soto, he came with two two-run innings Manuel Flores (1-0, 3.86), who was defeated, After this, Rodolfo Aguilar and Daniel Cruz, (who allowed three runs, to continue his losing streak), Ignacio Marrujo, Jesus Barraza and Jaime Lugo.

Hermosillo continues as the best team in the league-courtesy

For Naranjeros, Aníbal Cervantes had three good entries. José López (4-0, 1.21) with two moreto come out with the victory, followed by Daniel Guerrero, Heriberto Ruelas, Raul Barron, Ozzie Méndez and Alan Rangel, who scored the rescue number.

Other results

Mayos 2-3 Sultans, Águilas 0-5 Tomateros, Cañeros 6-3 Yaquis, Charros 1-3 Algodoneros.

standing

Team G P JV

Orange trees 16 5 –

Cañeros 14 7 2.0

Yaquis 12 9 4.0

Eagles 11 10 5.0

Tomatoes 10 11 6.0

Cotton farmers 10 11 6.0

Sultans 9 12 7.0

Deer 8 13 7.0

May 8 13 7.0

Charros 7 14 8.0