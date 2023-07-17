Mazatlan.- Among a crowd of fans, and at an event packed with musical talent, Venados de Mazatlán unveiled its line of clothing and game clothing for the season 2023-2024 of the Mexican Pacific League, in the traditional event “Put on the jacket”.

Young people of all ages enthusiastically displayed all kinds of clothing.

The little ones showed off with great choreography in the event-Courtesy Venados

For this year he wore the red jacket, with a vintage touch, when the Founding logo of the team, from the year 1945, along with a vintage shield on the sleeves for all three.

The white home uniform shines by the legend Mazatlan, on the front with handwritten typography.

da of the organization Juan José Pacho, attended the fans and signed autographs-Courtesy Venados

the alternate jersey, black with details of red stripes, with very elegant tones. The entire sports line of the club is manufactured by the Mazatlan brand El Siglo.

The Rezaka Group, enlivened the event that is already a tradition within the historic organization.

Also Mazatlan tenor Jorge Echeagaray showed his talent on stage and delighted those present with iconic songs from the port of Mazatlán and other themes, which caught more than one.