Mazatlán.- In a meeting of opposing defensives, Venados de Mazatlán fell to Cañeros de Los Mochis 2-1 and let the series escape at the Teodoro Mariscal. The reds missed their opportunities and left a full house with up to three scoring chances to continue their path of uncertainty in the Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

The actions

After falling in the first of the series the day before, the Cañeros came onto the pitch with their fuse burning and from the first inning they would do damage.

Isaac Rodríguez scored the first of the game thanks to a Justin Dean hit that allowed him to reach promised land.

Justin Dean himself scored the second streak for the visitors by taking advantage of a single by Éric Meza to make it 2-0.

The defensive work on both sides he looked relentless over the next five innings, though the Deer fell short of scoring on a bases-loaded fourth inning.

Mazatlán did not want to stay with its arms down and in the eighth inning it closed the gap on the scoreboard when it put men on the corners, and a shot by Ramón “La Pulpa” Ríos produced the run by Daniel Castro, which left a light of hope in the reds.

Again, in the ninth, the Venados had the opportunity to get into the game, however, the batting was not accurate and the score closed with 2-1 in favor of Cañeros, who evened the series at 1-1.

the pitchers

Darel Torres (3-2) won the pitching battle by recording five strikeouts and two hits allowed in six innings played. He was replaced by Fabián Cota, Írving Machuca, Tomás Solís and Adrián Hernández.

The defeat was for Francisco Ríos (0-3)who had a seven-hit, two-run turn, with two strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Today the winner of the series will be defined at 8:00 p.m. at the Tedoro Mariscal stadium.

Other results

We recommend you read:

Charros de Jalisco beat Sultanes de Monterrey 1-0, Algodoneros de Guasave defeated Águilas de Mexicali by a minimum of 1-0, Naranjeros de Hermosillo defeated Tomateros de Culiacán 4-1, and Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón surpassed 7– 6 to Mayos de Navojoa in 10 innings.