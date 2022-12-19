Mazatlan.- Once again, Venados de Mazatlán had an anemic offensiveby connecting five hits and only two runs, to lose 4-2 against Algodoneros de Guasavein order to lose the series and fall to the last place in the standing

on offense

In the third, Guasave went to the front. First with a full house Joey Terdoslavich received a passport and Ángel Erro came to the plate with the pool.

Later, with a full house, Jesse Castillo came with a single to center for Jorge Flores and Héctor Hernández to score.

Orlando Piña hit a single, to the left, with which he floored the plate with the 4-0 Joey Terdoslavich.

Fabricio Macías, scored the 4-1, with a sacrifice fly by Randy Romero, in the fourth inning.

For the fifth, Félix Pérez hit a solo homer to the right field, to make the score 4-2.

on the mound

Casey Harman (1-4, 3.05) started just 2.1 innings, giving him four runs, four hits, three walks and one strikeout, leading him to lose.

In the relay, came Manuel Flores, with three entries, Gerardo Gutiérrez, Demtrio Gutiérrez, Isidro Márquez Jr.

Matt Poberyko, (6-2, 3.07) came out the winner, pitched five innings, where they scored two runs, four hits, struck out seven and gave no bases.

Later, Carlos Morales, Dalton Rodríguez, Rafael Cordova and Brandon Koch went up to the mound, who achieved his 15th save of the season.

We recommend you read:

Other results

Tomatoes 1-8 Yaquis, Sultans 8-12 Sugarcane, Oranges 2-6 Mayos. Yaquis 2-8 Eagles.