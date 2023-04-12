The Caballeros de Culiacán and Venados de Mazatlán Basketball played a give and take match at the JSM Sports Center, at the start of the second round of the 2023 Cibacopa season, leaning the score in favor of the visit by 93-82. Tomorrow they will face each other again, but they will do it at the Lobo Dome of the UAD, in the pearl of the Pacific. The game will start at 8:15 p.m.

The first quarter was too close and with a minute left to play, both teams were tied at 18 points, but a three-point basket by Juan Contreras opened the scene for the culichis, who would continue to make their way with a basket by Teyvion Kirk, who It ended up making a difference for the Knights, after Omar Miramontes closed the period with a basket, leaving that period in favor of La Nobleza 23-20.

Los Venados reacted for the second quarter and would end up winning it 26-19, to leave at halftime with the score 42-46, in their favor. Pedro Márquez led the teams in that period by scoring eleven points, making three three-point baskets. Vincent Boumann followed with nine points.

For the second part, the game continued either way and the Knights got closer on the scoreboard by winning the third quarter 20-18. The Colombian, Michael Jackson contributed nine points for the culichis. While Vincent Boumann continued to carry the offense for the Knights and added eight units for the visiting cause. For the last ten minutes of the game, the score was in favor of the Venados with only two points ahead. The Mazatlecos were more forceful and tied the victory by winning that period 29-23.

Jhonny Hughes was the best player for the Knights scoring 21 points, followed by Michael Jackson with 19 points. For Mazatlán, Vincent Boumann contributed 30 points. Charles Strowbridge put 19 more for the bulls. In six games played, the Caballeros have dominated, with a 3-2 record.