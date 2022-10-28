Mazatlan.- The Mazatlan deer managed to take his third series of the campaign, by beating Águilas Mexicali 4-1, at the Teodoro Mariscal.

A Felix Perez home runin the sixth, combined with a good start from Juan Pablo Tellez, were the key to the Reds’ triumph on the feathered ones.

Careers

It was in the fourth down, when the zero was broken in the game, Águilas sealed the pool with a hit by Niko Vasquez, who sent Reynaldo Rodríguez to the plate with the 1-0, who had hit a double down the line first earlier and reached third in stolen base.

The pleasure of the visit did not last long, because in the bottom of the fourth Mazatlán responded, Randy Romero came with the equalizer to the register, after a single by Ramón Ríos. The takeoff was produced by Luis Jiménez, who hit the left meadow with which he reached the rubber with the 2-1 Fabricio Macías.

For the sixth, the Reds managed to put land in between, with a home run by Cuban Félix Pérez that sent the ball far, through the right field and took Fabricio Macías ahead, for 4-1

on the mound

Juan Pablo Tellez had a good start, because in five innings, they only gave him one run, seven hits, he struck out seven rivals and did not walk, to come out with the victory.

To the relief by the Reds, they arrived: Roberto Espinosa. Isidro Márquez Jr, Demetrio Gutiérrez, Marco Rivas and Elkin Alcalá, who reached seven games saved with the Venados.

by Eagles, Fernando Lozano, was defeatedleft with 5.1 innings pitched, where they scored four runs, seven hits, gave two strikeouts and three walks.

Then came Roque Gutiérrez, Valente Bellozo and Augusto Mendieta.

For today, the Reds visit the Tomateros at 7:05 p.m. in a new edition of the Civil War. Mazatlan rookie Jonathan Bernal will go as a starter for Vendos. Kurt Heyer will do it for Culiacán.