Mazatlán.- Knights of Culiacán took the 102-98 victory over Venados Basketball, at the beginning of the Basketball Cup for the DIF Sinaloa causewhich was based at the Lobo Dome, in Mazatlán Sinaloa.

The proceeds from tickets during the contest games will be used to purchase wheelchairs for the Sinaloa adapted sports teams.

The Culiacán team showed more speed on the court in the first quarter, with effective steals, transitions and long-distance shots.

Virtually the entire Venados starting five was new compared to last season, now led by Fernando “Tulo” Rivero.

Alonzo Stafford is the only foreign player who repeats with Deer compared to last season.

Xavier White, who already played with Venados in 2022, returned for this season and saw minutes in this duel

Romario Roque, was one of the most decisive players for visitors.

Soren De Luque also contributed his strength to the game, both offensively and defensively.

Wayne Runnels was one of the players who shone the most for Venadosat the start of the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Culiacán took the lead 30-24.

Robert Whitfield also showed his qualities by making three-point shots and his ability to move the ball.

Michael Jackson was also decisive for the visit, who went to halftime with the score in their favor 54-47 in their favor.

Nick Waddell and Michel Jackson were decisive for Caballeros extended their advantage in the third quarter, where they left with the score in their favor 85-65, with which the visit practically assured the victory.