Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- After falling last Tuesday in the capital by 87-99, Venados Basketball returned home and dominated Caballeros de Culiacán from start to finish, for close the first round with an accurate victory by 94-68 and incidentally give a coup of authority, in the matches of the Chevron Cibacopa League 2023.

The fans of the reds once again made the Lobodome of the Autonomous University of Durango vibrate, where a Jay Strowbridge looked lit, supported at all times by the fierce offensive that the reds deployed at home.

The locals started like a wall on the court during the first set, where the defense kept the visit at bay for more than six minutes without scoring, an opportunity that the red gunners took advantage of to put the score at 26-9.

Those led by Guillermo Correa maintained the intensity for the second set, where Vincent Boumann and Alex Williams controlled the board to leave at halftime with a 45-26 advantage.

After the break and with the public on fire, the visit seemed to pick up the pace in the third quarter, but the bulls remained insurmountable, scoring points from any angle of the field to take one more set (25-20).

The last quarter of the night arrived and history would be no different, Venados consolidated what was a resounding victory by adding 24 more points.

Jay Strowbridge finished as the best shooter of the night with 21 points, Vincent Boumann followed with 15 and 11 rebounds, while Alex Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

At the end of the first round, Venados finished in fifth place with seven wins and nine losses.

For his part, Caballeros was third with 10 hits and six flops, and in fourth place, with the same record Pioneros de Los Mochis, but those from the capital were on top due to dominance.

Hermosillo was in first (12-4), followed by Jalisco (10-5). In sixth place is Tijuana (6-9), seventh is Guaymas (6-10), and lastly is Obregón (5-11).

Venados Basketball rose to fourth position in the Chevron-Cibacopa League stand, at the end of the first round, it will be next Tuesday when they return to action visiting the Caballeros de Culiacán and on Wednesday, April 12, they will be back at their home, the Lobodome of the UAD, to receive the capital again.