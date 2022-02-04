Mazatlan.- Preparing what will be the next Cibacopa season, the Venados Basketaball Mazatlán team is preparing the 3×3 Fuerza Talentos Tournament, scouting style, to look for new local players who can join the club in the youth category.

The news was given by the president of Venados, Paúl Luque, who said he was excited by the response they may have, since being able to play on the new Plaza Acaya court will be an incentive.

The idea we have is to start on Friday, February 11, with the idea of ​​a 3×3 to have more opportunity to select the talent, both physically and in skills.”

“We expect a good response because the winning third party will have the opportunity to go to the preseason with the senior team, and also other charity prizes for the season,” said Luque Willey.

The contest will only be in the Under-21 and Free categories, but the teams will be able to count on some level reinforcements to add more emotion to the duels. The thirds that wish to participate must be made up of a maximum of 4 players, those interested can contact 6699185909.

It is expected that in the next few days the schedules of the meetings will be announced, and people who want to attend to see the meetings will be able to do so for free.