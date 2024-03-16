Mazatlán.- Venados Basketball got the series off to a good start by beating the Tijuana Zonkeys 91-85 in the first game of the series, played at the Lobo Dome, within the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit.

Fernando “Tulo” Rivero's quintet was 4-3, Zonkeys remains in the top positions with a 7-2 record, today the series is defined at 6:00 p.m.

The home team had an outstanding first quarter, with Alonzo Stafford being key in defense, in addition to Xavier White and Douglas Herring contributing important points for Venados Basketball to increase its advantageto.

In the end Deer Basketball took the lead 30-18 over Zonkeys

For the second quarter, the visiting team pressed and moved the ball around the paint, to be able to get closer in the score, and also gained a good number of rebounds.

Cameron Mitchell led the Zonkeys offenseto get close to equalizing the score, going into halftime 42-37even with the favorable score for Venados.

Already in the third quarter, the duel became more even at the beginning, Mazatlán had a hard time penetrating Zonkeys' paint, which after having an advantage of up to 16 points, was able to equal the score.

Arinze Chidom was important in the third quarter for the visit that came close in the score.

In the end, Wayne Runnels hit a three-pointer as Mazatlán finished the third quarter with a 68-63 lead

For the final period, Mazatlán behaved solidly on offense, with an inspired Xavier White, in addition to a decisive Alonzo Stafford in both facets of the game.

For the second consecutive game, he shone with Mazatlán Xavier White as their best scorer with 29 points, followed by Donald Runnels with 17 Douglas Herring who contributed 15

By Zonkeys, the best was Cameron Mitchell with 27 points, while Joshua Webster had 15.