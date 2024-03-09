Mazatlan.– Venados de Mazatlán took the lead and with a reaction in the third quarter they were able to take the victory by 86-79 to even the series against the Rayos de Hermosillo, at the Lobo Dome Actions With a score of 21-19 the visitor took advantage from the first quarter.

Actions

For the second consecutive day, Jimond Ivey commanded the offensive of the Sonorans who managed to reverse a score against.

For Mazatlán, Xavier White and Douglas Herring They were the most important but it was not enough to take the advantage. Jorge Camacho once again brought down several rebounds for the Rayos.

Already in the second period Rayos took advantage again, although the actions were even most of the time Jimond Ivey showed off his good game by penetrating the paint on several occasions, the same as Jorge Camacho.

Mazatlán was not very effective in three-point shots and began to fall behind on the scoreboard. In the end, Venados got closer on the scoreboard, after being down by double digits, thanks to points from Robert Whitfield and Xavier White and the game went to halftime 42-39 in favor of the Rays

Reaction

For the third quarter, Rayos was complicated by a brave reaction from Venados, led by Xavier White, Alonzo Stafford and Robert Whitfield, with which the home team was able to take the lead 65-60. Venados was able to improve in defense, against the Rayos, who only had an inspired Ivey on offense and were not as effective in three-point shots as last Friday, which opened the door for Venados.

The defense of Rayos could not sustain the attacks of the foreigners from the Buenos Aires fifth in the paint

For the last quarter Rayos tried, but the Venados defense behaved up to the task.

Featured

By the way, the most notable were Jordan Ivey with 29 points and Jorge Camacho with 18.

For Mazatlán, Xavier White led the offense with 19 pointssame as Alfonzo Stafford.

Now, Mazatlán will rest in the middle of the week and then will play again in their home series to face Zonkeys de Tijuana on March 15.