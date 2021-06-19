These are days full for the world of souls-like, between Elden Ring that finally showed up and Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin that overlooks the landscape with some uncertainty. Players around the world have also started talking about a new title Velvet Veil, or a sort of spiritual sequel of Bloodborne in progress at FromSoftware exclusively for PS5. THE rumor I have, however, been denied.

Specifically, the original information stated that a user by name and_0, known for sharing information related to Dark Souls Remaster, Deracine and Sekiro in the past, had talked about this spiritual sequel to Bloodborne for PS5. At first glance, therefore, it is a credible source in FromSoftware. However, it seems that the person in question did not actually share any information regarding Velvet Veil. Simply, these statements have been attributed to him, perhaps by mistake, perhaps with the aim of giving credibility to the rumors.

This Bloodborne spiritual sequel, therefore, has no credible source behind it. e_0 explains that Velvet Veil could also be true, but he doesn’t have any kind of information about it and hasn’t shared any leak.

Simply put, it’s much better for now to put this information aside and focus on games that we know are real, like Elden Ring: George RR Martin talks about the game, development has been very slow.