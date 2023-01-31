Veltroni defends Ultima Generazione, but the blame lies with the left

A few days ago an unpublished Walter Veltroni in a pedagogical capacity wrote an article in the Corriere della Sera, with which he has been collaborating for some time, in defense of “latest generation kids”, that is, the eco-smearers who have risen to the headlines for having soiled works of art of global interest and even the walls of the Senate of the Republic with paint. A fall in style by the former leader of the left that we didn’t expect. Veltroni’s reasoning is that Ultima Generazioneprecisely because it is perceived as “last”, can do what it wants.

Apart from that in UG there are not only young people, but also seasoned waste of the protests of the 70s that having abandoned social issues they have reconverted to a violent environmentalism which primarily harms the very cause of ecology. But Veltroni with this article cleverly throws the ball (for him) in the comfortable corner of Sunday sociology. And that is, the behavior of violent teenagers – which he curiously defines instead as “non-violent” – would be due to the usual milieu of environmental causes and that is primarily the Covid that these teenagers experienced restless.

The effects are therefore: “The deprivation of all forms of socializationthe recoil into the family and domestic dimension precisely in the biological time of vital detachment from it, the forced renunciation of relationships with others, parties, kisses, football matches, cinemas and birthday parties… school reduced to an individual experience, deprived of the dimension of encounter, exchange, relation”.

But is Veltroni sure that these are the real causes? Covid has now passed at least in its dimension of social – constraint but violent behavior continues and indeed rears up. In fact, the former minister himself writes: “Since Covid, the murders committed by minors have increased by 35.3%, beatings by 50, robberies by 75.3, robberies on the street by 91.2. And then the road accidents that claim teenage victims and the consumption of alcohol and drugs that experts say are on the rise, especially among very young”.

Given that we have all been teenagers and therefore we understand the difficult condition of change for young people, however it is not that the causes of these increases in violence are instead to be found precisely in a lax model of education which, coincidentally, is precisely the one proposed by a left-wing salon , some would say radical – chic, based on excessive prodigality and a vertical loss of a minimum principle of authority on the part of families e State?

The school is a very valid litmus test that we have, the first true social laboratory. Kids’ behavior in the classroom has been following an out-of-control trajectory since well before the appearance of the Covid and the cause cannot be researched –if not in a minimal part- in it. Instead, we are dealing with a profound sociological change due – as mentioned – to the easing of any inhibitory brake, the result of the ’68 season combined with formidable catalysts like the social networks that have appeared in recent years and have given the final blow to an already largely compromised situation.

And here it is inevitable to talk about politics because public schools are managed by politics in the form of an institution. Minister Valditara tried to tighten the bonds a little but was immediately portrayed as a kind of sadistic torturer of children only for having requested not to use cell phones in the classroom or not to hit your teacher. So returning to the topic of Veltroni’s speech who naively asks himself “why don’t the best minds of our country, perhaps solicited by the government and parliament, not seek solutions?”, the answer is that there is no need for further commissions and commissions in which to embark the majority and the opposition to extract a little more money from the state, as well as in changing the paradigm, as Kuhn would say. But the dominant paradigm is still that of the post-1968 laxity of which so much of the left is still tireless standard bearer. So the ball thrown by Veltroni for a corner comes back to him implacably and forces him to come up with and give us different answers.



