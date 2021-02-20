Fund manager Robert Velten is guided by philosophical virtues and scientific knowledge when investing. The result is high returns. By Jörg Billina

Fund managers often talk about their investment philosophy. However, the explanation is mostly limited to statements such as “we are buying undervalued stocks” or “we are betting on growth stocks”. Robert Velten’s investment philosophy goes beyond that. His investment style is shaped by Socrates and Karl Popper. Both thinkers stand for the deep penetration of problems and critical questioning. Velten dealt intensively with them during his studies.

He financed his time at the university exclusively with equity investments. The success motivated him to implement his stock market know-how in a wikifolio. In 2016 he decided to implement the successful strategy in a fund. At around twelve million euros, the volume is still low. That should change, that Velten Strategy Germany receives increasing attention. The fund gained over 26 percent last year. No other fund achieved higher returns in the German equity fund asset class. And so far this year he has also led the field. Velten is optimistic that the fund will always be able to outperform the market in the future.

His investment style is based on four philosophical principles: prudence, moderation, justice and courage. For him, cleverness means not falling for melodious stories, forecasts and fashions. He understands moderation: not to be guided by greed or fear. Justice means: taking advantage of different opportunities. And for him, courage means: implementing what reason dictates.

Rationality over emotion

How much the philosophy shapes his investing is also shown by the fact that Velten does not make decisions emotionally, but based on scientific knowledge. Thanks to science, one can achieve better and more sustainable results in the long term. “The markets tend to be emotionally exaggerated. With rational concepts, investors can gain an advantage over the irrational markets.” The company’s quarterly reports and balance sheets serve as the most important source of information. From these, Velten must plausibly recognize that the companies can grow strongly, have high profitability, are low valued or react positively to their market environment.

In order to filter out promising stocks from an equity universe of around 300 companies, Velten has developed a large number of key figures and a number of qualitative and quantitative selection algorithms. There are also seven combinable strategies. The portfolio and the entire equity universe are reviewed four times a year. Titles are then held or exchanged according to the analysis results. No share is weighted more than ten percent. The IT consulting company, among others, has currently passed the evidence-based Velten test Adesso, the delivery service Hellofresh, the forklift manufacturer Jungheinrich and Hornbach hardware store.

The strength of his investment approach helps Velten to develop another philosophical virtue: serenity. Thanks to this property, it survives general correction phases. Because he knows: his fund is not immune to violent fluctuations, but it recovers quickly.