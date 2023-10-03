September 29, 2023 will be a day to remember for Velocifero and electric scooters. The owner of the company Alessandro Tartarini has in fact signed a series of records with his e-scooter at the Monza racetrack, including a speed record. More than half a century after the “World Speed ​​Record” set by his father Leopoldo Tartarini with a prototype with his own 3 wheels on the Brianza track where Formula 1 also races.

Velocifero’s records

Alessandro took to the track at the same racetrack driving a prototype electric scooter produced and prepared for the occasion by Velocifero. During the challenge, the two-wheeled vehicle achieved a maximum speed of 198 km/h it’s a acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.27 secondsresults certified by timekeepers recognized by CONI.

Tartarini’s words

“It was an incredible experience that combined innovation, technology and adrenaline. I’ve wanted to organize the World Record Challenge for a long time.” he has declared Alessandro Tartarini “I thank all my team, MAGELEC and sponsors Rydbatt , Jinyuxing And Kangni for the passion and commitment they dedicated to the creation of an event that will remain in history”.

Velocifero programs

In the wake of the “World Record Challenge” of Speed, Veloficero, which boasts a range of 25 non-electric models of scooters, motorbikes, bicycles and scooters, has planned a series of events aimed at testing new technologies to make vehicles safer and to raise people’s awareness of the importance of sustainable urban mobility.