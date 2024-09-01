The Italian market is preparing to welcome Velocifero Tennis, the scooter with a “new retro” style from the Bologna brand that reinterprets vintage design in a contemporary way, combining Italian design and cutting-edge technologies. It will be available with both a 125 cc displacement and in the L1 and L3 configurations with an electric motor and removable batteries. The price will start from 3,190 euros for the 125 version and from 2,990 and 5,490 euros respectively for the other two versions. Price always ex-dealer and VAT included. Velocifero Tennis is available in both versions in the colors White, Red, Black, Gray. The new scooter from the Italian company is already on sale at the brand’s dealerships.

The engines

Tennis 125 is powered by a 125cc water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine with a power output of 8.8 kW and 11.4 Nm of torque; the weight is 108 kg. The electric version features a 4,000 watt nominal electric motor and a maximum power of 7,500 watts for a maximum speed of over 100 km/h. The motor provides a torque of 175 Nm for rapid acceleration. Velocifero Tennis E surprises with its high performance: developed with IPM (Internal Permanent Magnet) technology, it can easily tackle an 18° slope. Velocifero TENNIS E is EEC/ L1e-b/L3 approved and weighs 95 kg.

Velocifero Tennis with internal combustion engine

The 125 cc variant is equipped with a latest-generation dashboard with a 5.5-inch TFT screen and interactive user interface. It has hydraulic suspension for maximum riding comfort. The front suspension features a telescopic hydraulic fork, the rear suspension has double hydraulic shock absorbers for maximum riding stability. Thanks to the 12” wheels, TENNIS 125 offers a comfortable and safe ride. TENNIS 125 also boasts an excellent braking system with CBS system. The brakes are hydraulic on both wheels (front and rear) with 220 mm diameter discs. Velocifero Tennis 125 has a comfortable and spacious under-seat storage compartment. Every design detail is designed to offer maximum comfort.

The facilities of Tennis E

Tennis E is equipped with a latest-generation dashboard with a 5.5-inch TFT screen and interactive user interface. There are three driving modes: Eco, City and Sport. The electric scooter is powered by two removable batteries with a total capacity of 2.88 kWh, supplied as standard, which allow the scooter to reach a range of 100 km. The front suspension is with a telescopic hydraulic fork, the cantilever rear suspension is with a monoshock, for maximum driving comfort. Velocifero Tennis has an excellent hydraulic disc braking system (front and rear). Thanks to the positioning of the progressive rear suspension under the footrest, a sophisticated solution rarely applied on scooters, Tennis E offers a spacious compartment to store a helmet. In addition, 12” wheels ensure a comfortable and safe ride.

Velocifero’s plans

“We are proud to announce the arrival in Italy of Tennis, our scooter that stands out for an unprecedented proposal: the freedom to choose between petrol or electric motorization” declares Alexander Tartarini, founder of Velocifero “This double option allows Tennis to adapt perfectly to the different needs of each user, guaranteeing high-level performance in both versions and an Italian design with a new retro style”.