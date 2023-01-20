Since its disclosure, Velma, the new Scooby-Doo spin-off, has received endless negative criticism, some justified and others not so much. However, this did not stop the public from turning this production into the animated series with the largest premiere on HBO Max. Even with this achievement, the show has suffered from heavy review bombing.

Velma currently has a rating of 6% from audiences and 50% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Secondly, in IMDB we find a reception of 1.3. This draws a lot of attention, since despite all the criticism, the numbers do not lie, and many people have seen at least one episode.

Of the more than 7,000 fan reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, most have noted that this is not the Scooby-Doo they grew up with, while a small percentage have indicated that the series is not as bad as the internet assures. One person wrote:

“I think it’s quite funny, well written and well paced. I’ve never been a fan of Scooby Doo so I don’t understand the hate. See it for what it is, a funny sarcastic comedy for the modern age.”

Even with a couple of defenders, This continues to be noted as one of the lowest-rated productions in the history of Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB.. On related topics, model cosplays as Daphne.

Editor’s Note:

Although I haven’t seen the series, I have read a couple of reviews from critics that I follow, and while they mention a number of different kinds of problems, it has also been mentioned that this is not the worst series in the world, and it has several interesting. The problem is that many want it to be perfect immediately, when everything requires work.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes