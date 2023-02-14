Many television shows have been controversial due to their content that potential viewers do not like, but none have been seen in as many twists and turns as the series did. Velma. Which apparently has received very bad reviews. And although with this reception one would think that there will be a cancellation, it seems that it will be the opposite.

According to what you comment Deadline, Velma is being renewed for a second season, this medium spoke with Channing DungeyPresident and CEO of Warner Television Group. It was there where they talked about shows that will continue in HBO Maxthat is where it came to light that the researcher will continue solving cases on the platform.

This is what was mentioned in the outlet’s report:

Dungey’s team is working on a second season of the Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma, an adult animated comedy from Mindy Kaling.

This information comes shortly after the first season released its final episodes on HBO Max, having a season finale that was good for some viewers. Although for those who think that it is an offense to the saga of Scooby Doo They will probably think that it is not a good idea.

Remember that the 1st season is available in HBO Max.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Wow, HBO is encouraging to make people angry, and if we think about it, the series surely generated a lot of views due to how controversial it has been, so releasing more chapters makes sense in the end.