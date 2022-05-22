As far as the franchise of Scooby-Doo has been reinvented numerous times, HBO has decided to go further with a spin-off dedicated to the character of Velma for adults.

The new series, simply titled Velmawill focus on the origins of the character of Scooby-Doo. Executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the title character of the series. In addition, a first official image was shown, which clearly shows what will be the tone of the series.

The picture shows that the series, although it is related a caricatural and comic art stylewill not be afraid to show blood and nudity. Velma Dinkley will also have a new design. You can find the image in question below, courtesy of Variety:

Mindy Kaling shares a first look at HBO Max’s #Velmaher upcoming “Scooby-Doo” spinoff aimed at adult audiences. https://t.co/tFGsadbjCu pic.twitter.com/oa2giwNy0N – Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2022

Unfortunately, at the moment we have no further details on the plot of the series. For now, however, it is clear that the series it will take great liberties with respect to the original material. Also considering that it will be aimed at adults with a reinvention of the protagonist character and the inclusion of graphic violence, this will be a version of the franchise never before seen on screen.

Previous voice actresses who have played the character include Nicole Jaffe, Pat Stevens, Marla Frumkin, Christina Lange, BJ Ward, Mindy Cohn, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Kate Micucci, Trisha Gum, Ariana Greenblatt and Gina Rodriguez.

Linda Cardellini played the live-action character in the movies Scooby-Doo And Scooby-Doo 2 – Monsters unleashedwhile Hayley Kiyoko played her in Scooby-Doo – The mystery begins and in its sequel Scooby-Doo: Curse of the Lake Monster. Sarah Gilman played her in the direct-to-video film Daphne & Velma.

In addition to the aforementioned Mindy Kaling, the voice cast of the series will also include Sam Richardson. In addition to Kaling, the show’s executive producers will be Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register. The spin-off Velma is produced by Warner Bros Animation, which ordered 10 episodes for its first season.