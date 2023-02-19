HBO’s TV series centered on Velmawell-known character from the world of Scooby-Doopromised to combine the animated style (albeit renewed) of the well-known children’s cartoon a more mature approach.

Upon its release, however, the Mindy Kaling series did not convince: many i negative judgments which focus on forced humor and, above all, the clear distance that this spin-off places between itself and the original series has made most people turn up their noses, so much so that even newspapers of the caliber of Forbes have defined it “The worst series ever“.

One fan in particular did not particularly appreciate the shame that the series seems to release towards its origins: we are talking about a well-known Youtuber, Avocado Animations.

The channel is known for its macabre shot of entertainment elements dedicated to children (such as Spongebob or Super Mario) but, with this latest video, he has definitely gone that far.

The video, which counts beyond a million views in less than 3 days, compares the world of Velma of 2023 with the very first adventures of Scooby-Doo highlighting the flatness and lack of spontaneity in the recent product, and it does in a very original way.

We let you watch the video without further spoilers: enjoy a macabre experience out of the ordinary!