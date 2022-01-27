if you are main Vel’Koz, then you’ll be happy to know that this champion is getting his own visual rework later this year to bring him up to speed with the rest of the characters in League of Legendsor at least that’s what they said RiotGames. Fortunately, we already have a video of what this new version will look like and here you can take a look for yourself.

This rework will also serve to adjust the hitboxes of Vel’Kozthat like the players of LOL You know, they’re not always that precise. And yes, some of their skins will also be updated to reflect this update in their visual section. Specifically, there will be adjustments in the following aspects:

– War machine

– Celestial light

– hellish

– Dark Frost

At the moment we do not know exactly when this new rework will reach the end customer of LOLbut considering that it is already available on the PBE server, we want to believe that it should not be long before its arrival.

Via: Youtube