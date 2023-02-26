After Club Deportivo Guadalajara’s extraordinary victory at ‘El Volcán’ against Tigres UANL, the technical director of the rojiblanco team was enthusiastic at the press conference, knowing the quality of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, so that he is excited about being able to get the title with the Sacred Flock.
“”I am not going to stop demanding, it is going to be a champion and forceful team, with authority, it is a process that will take time, but games like today are what show us once again that we can win and stop the champions, like against Pachuca , Monterrey with one less man, there are limitations imposed and the team this year is breaking and surpassing” “
– Veljko Paunovic.
The Serbian strategist stated that Guadalajara is not a finished project and that the best of the team still remains to be seen, because as the days go by they will continue to improve
“Chivas is not a finished project, games like this help us strengthen the bases and fundamentals of our team, we will continue to improve,” he said.
Paunovic He knows that the cats came from not losing in the entire contest and that gives them to continue aspiring to more every day.
“We are happy but not satisfied, we are going to continue demanding, this is our DNA, to follow the team with hunger like today, the keys to this great atmosphere and identity that we will continue to grow and recover the spirit of the team, on the other hand, today the team he knew how to hit hard first, not just once but twice,” he said.
“It is a very difficult team, a way of playing with this tonic, but for us we have been able to find solutions and we have a great run, this does not have to stop and we have to continue improving at home, I like to look towards the next one and we are focusing on our rival”, he declared.
