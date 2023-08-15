Veljko Paunovic gave his balance on the participation of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the League Cup 2023: the team must recover the identity of the game that has given it such good results this year in the domestic championship.
And it is that the Serbian is aware of the need for the Sacred Flock to maintain the good level shown at the start of the season, a section in which he achieved three victories in the same number of games, for which reason they remain undefeated and leaders of the contest .
Of all the things that Chivas must rescue for the game against Juárez, one of the most important is defensive solidity, the one that has characterized them in the matches prior to the League Cup 2023.
Rebaño Sagrado only conceded two goals, numbers that place it as one of the teams with the best defensive performance in Liga MX, being only surpassed by Monterrey and Atlas with one goal each.
On the other hand, the rojiblanco team was surpassed with four goals that meant the early elimination in the international competition. The team went from having an average of 0.6 goals conceded per game to registering an average of two goals conceded per game after their duels against American clubs.
