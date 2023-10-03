In the last weeks Alexis Vega He has become one of the most beloved players and a figure of the Guadalajara Sports Club to be one of the most highlighted and criticized elements for his poor football performance, especially since the last National Classic where he was questioned for not having good individual records against the staunch rival.
The Rebaño Sagrado attacker is one of the most talented footballers on the squad. Unfortunately, he has not performed at the level expected of him for a long time and that has taken its toll on the red and white fans.
In a press conference after the draw against Toluca on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Serbian coach, Veljko Paunovic was asked if he expected Alexis Vega can soon recover the level of the past. It is worth mentioning that ’10’ was a substitute against the Red Devils and had also been a substitute against Mazatlán, where in both matches he was booed, but the coach was forceful with his support for the player.
“The truth is that we all want this to be recovered and generated as soon as possible, but I also have my experience as a player and as a coach in these cases. Anxiety is the worst enemy when a player comes to a preseason injured and then we have to to speed up the processes, which I think did not help us”
– Veljko Paunovic.
The Serbian coach even acknowledged a mistake in how he brought the attacker back to the court.
“We put too much weight on his shoulders at that moment and I made the decision to say ‘I’m going to take the pressure off you’ and this is what we’re doing now. ‘I’m going to help you recover,’ and we are in that process,” she asserted.
“Above all, what I tell the player is that there is a plan for him, and above all, that no one has lost confidence in his abilities. “We are going to recover in Alexis Vega the lion that is inside and that we have all seen in the past,” he stated.
