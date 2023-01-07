The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara begin the day of the Clausura 2023 tournament today when they face Rayados del Monterrey on matchday 1, in which he seeks his first victory in Fernando Hierro’s project and the style that the Spaniard and the technical director have imposed on him Paunovic.
It should be noted that the Guadalajara preseason has been a success, already exciting the board and the fans. However, as far as the project goes, decisions have been made and that is that since the arrival of the project they have got rid of players who have served their stay at the club for a long time.
To this, during the last hours the call of Paunovic has given something to talk about and that is that for the game of the first day he has left several footballers of whom he would not be convinced to call them and that during the tournament they could spend more time outside the field than inside.
Among these neglected is Luis Olivas who during the last tournaments had been an important player for Ricardo Cadena and Vucetich who seemed to have boosted the football level of the Chivas youth squad and who at the time allowed him to be in the calls for the Mexican team.
However, for Puanovic he is a player that he has not used and who could not have minutes in the tournament and who would not be an option to cover Chivas’ defense in Closing 2023.
