This Saturday, January 7, Chivas makes its debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, and it does so by visiting Rayados de Monterrey at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwhich will be the official debut in the Serbian league Veljko Paunovic as helmsman of the Flock.
During the preseason, the rojiblanco team left a good feeling, especially after reaching the grand final of the sky cupHowever, it is clear that the European must have his concerns to face La Pandilla.
start with a loss
The worst that could happen to Paunovic It would be starting off on the wrong foot, since despite the good pre-season that it carried out, the fans were not very happy with the few reinforcements that arrived and the casualties suffered, since it is practically the same team that has not been able to raise in the last years.
It is clear that Monterey He is a rival of care and his house weighs, but it is not impossible to overcome him. The eyes will be on the strategist throughout the tournament, so he must look for the three points at all costs or at least draw the tie.
Who should appear on the left side?
It will be very difficult to have a favorite to place on the left side, since there is a lot of competition and all those who work in that area had their chance to show themselves in the preseason. Alejandro Mayorga came back from Blue Cross with the aim of continuing to grow, Christian Calderon He came to the team a few years ago to manifest himself in that area, although in the end he has been used more as a winger, and Jesus Chiquete also surprised when Ricardo Chain he placed it there. Another one that was used by Paunovic in the area is Carlos Cisneros, who is already recovered and also raises his hand to start. It will be difficult to choose.
The danger of Rayados on offense
The rear of the Herd must be very careful with the royal offensive, which is led by the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who seems to have fully recovered from his injuries and aims to be the ‘9’ again. El Mellizo is a danger in the passing game, he also knows how to play for the rest of his teammates, so a tight mark must be made.
Not only the striker is very careful, since the contribution of the Argentines cannot be ruled out either German Berterame Y Maxi Mezathe Colombian Duvan Vergarathe Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre Y alfonso gonzalez.
That Miguel Jiménez does not provide security under the goal
Every semester the same story is repeated in Chivas. with the departure of tono rodriguez Y Raul Gudinowho could never consolidate under the three posts, it was his turn to Wacho in the previous semester, giving good matches, although near the end, in addition to the pre-season, he began to cause doubts among the rojiblancos fans, who are still waiting for a really safe and validated goalkeeper. The goalkeeper should come out in great shape, show his reflexes and make his coach see that he really can handle the position, which competes with Raul Rangel.
Should the two reinforcements start?
Guadalajara only added to Victor Guzman Y Daniel Rios like their reinforcements, homegrown players who know what it means to represent the rojiblancos colors. unfortunately for Paunovicboth could not participate in the preseason as they would have wanted due to the regulations of the sky cupgiven that The Pocho he could hardly add a few minutes in the final against Blue Cross.
Just with the few practices in Verde Valle, the coach must be thinking about whether to start the two or simply that they add minutes little by little until coupling. The little He is a midfielder, so he should dispute the position with Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores, ruben gonzalez Y allan torresWhile Rivers will compete to be the center forward with Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias Y jesus gonzalezunless the Serbian decides not to resort to a true ‘9’.
