During the preseason, the rojiblanco team left a good feeling, especially after reaching the grand final of the sky cupHowever, it is clear that the European must have his concerns to face La Pandilla.

The worst that could happen to Paunovic It would be starting off on the wrong foot, since despite the good pre-season that it carried out, the fans were not very happy with the few reinforcements that arrived and the casualties suffered, since it is practically the same team that has not been able to raise in the last years.

It is clear that Monterey He is a rival of care and his house weighs, but it is not impossible to overcome him. The eyes will be on the strategist throughout the tournament, so he must look for the three points at all costs or at least draw the tie.

It will be very difficult to have a favorite to place on the left side, since there is a lot of competition and all those who work in that area had their chance to show themselves in the preseason. Alejandro Mayorga came back from Blue Cross with the aim of continuing to grow, Christian Calderon He came to the team a few years ago to manifest himself in that area, although in the end he has been used more as a winger, and Jesus Chiquete also surprised when Ricardo Chain he placed it there. Another one that was used by Paunovic in the area is Carlos Cisneros, who is already recovered and also raises his hand to start. It will be difficult to choose.

BACK!🔝 Carlos Cisneros recovered from the muscle injury he suffered during the SKY Cup and is returning to work with the first team. Another weapon for Paunović. pic.twitter.com/A2u5KjHdk8 — Chivas Universal 🇵🇱 (@ChivasUniverse) January 4, 2023

The rear of the Herd must be very careful with the royal offensive, which is led by the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who seems to have fully recovered from his injuries and aims to be the ‘9’ again. El Mellizo is a danger in the passing game, he also knows how to play for the rest of his teammates, so a tight mark must be made.

Not only the striker is very careful, since the contribution of the Argentines cannot be ruled out either German Berterame Y Maxi Mezathe Colombian Duvan Vergarathe Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre Y alfonso gonzalez.

Can he find his best level again? 🤔 Rogelio Funes Mori, for the rematch with Rayados after a fateful 2022 https://t.co/vadHLWg8RE#FocusMT for @rosaleesj pic.twitter.com/4upVwHPlMy — Halftime (@halftime) January 2, 2023

Every semester the same story is repeated in Chivas. with the departure of tono rodriguez Y Raul Gudinowho could never consolidate under the three posts, it was his turn to Wacho in the previous semester, giving good matches, although near the end, in addition to the pre-season, he began to cause doubts among the rojiblancos fans, who are still waiting for a really safe and validated goalkeeper. The goalkeeper should come out in great shape, show his reflexes and make his coach see that he really can handle the position, which competes with Raul Rangel.

✖ He was highly criticized ✖ The rojiblanco leader did not want to fall into controversy and spoke emphatically about the performances of the goalkeeper from Guadalajara. https://t.co/GKLYbOeMpy – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 4, 2023

Guadalajara only added to Victor Guzman Y Daniel Rios like their reinforcements, homegrown players who know what it means to represent the rojiblancos colors. unfortunately for Paunovicboth could not participate in the preseason as they would have wanted due to the regulations of the sky cupgiven that The Pocho he could hardly add a few minutes in the final against Blue Cross.

Just with the few practices in Verde Valle, the coach must be thinking about whether to start the two or simply that they add minutes little by little until coupling. The little He is a midfielder, so he should dispute the position with Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores, ruben gonzalez Y allan torresWhile Rivers will compete to be the center forward with Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias Y jesus gonzalezunless the Serbian decides not to resort to a true ‘9’.

🚨 ” ” 🚨 Víctor Guzmán declared during his presentation and that of Daniel Ríos as rojiblancos reinforcements, that in Guadalajara it only serves to be champion, so otherwise it would be of no use. pic.twitter.com/JZ0mX73VWm — The MX Bank ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) January 5, 2023