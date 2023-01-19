Next weekend the Chivas del Guadalajara They will face the Red Devils of Toluca in one of the most anticipated games of matchday 3.
The rojiblancos will seek to achieve their second victory of the contest, where they have 4 units so far. Although there are 5 concerns that do not leave coach Veljko Paunovic alone.
5. Not taking advantage of the local quality
Akron Stadium will witness this matchup and it is expected to be packed. However, if Chivas do not take advantage of this advantage, those from the State of Mexico could impose conditions to achieve victory.
4. The speed of the rivals
Another of Veljko Paunovic’s concerns is the speed of the rival players. Men like Leonardo Fernández and Jean Meneses will look to drive rojiblancos defenders crazy, so the Guadalajara need to pay attention to these skilled players.
3. Losing the streak at the Akron
In this type of match, Chivas favors playing at home. And it is that the Red Devils have not seen her arrive at Akron since November 15, 2012, when they beat Chivas 1-2.
That is why in case of losing, Chivas would end one of the longest streaks at home against Toluca.
2. Someone injured
The worst thing that could happen to the rojiblanco team is that they suffer an injury. With the temporary loss of Alexis Vega due to injury, if another player gets hurt in this game, it could change the set up of the Serbian coach.
1. Lose the undefeated
Undoubtedly, the main concern and that does not leave the player alone is losing the undefeated. The rojiblancos have 4 points and are in third place in the competition, however, if the scarlets win this game, the chiverío could drop dramatically.
