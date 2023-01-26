If Chivas does not win in this match, once again, talk could begin about the deep crisis that is stalking the Flock.

So far, the rojiblancos have only scored two goals, one being their own goal and the other scored by Vega himself. If the forwards are not in tune, it can cost them dearly.

All the responsibility of a leader falls on Alexis Vega, and today in Chivas there is no player who takes on this role.