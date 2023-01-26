The Chivas They have already turned the page after losing last day against Toluca. Now the rojiblancos will seek at any cost the three points in rival territory, when next Saturday they face the Bravos de Juárez.
Although there are 5 concerns that do not leave coach Veljko Paunovic alone before the game. Here we present what it is about.
5. A new defeat
Undoubtedly, one of the main concerns of coach Veljko Paunovic for the next game is another defeat.
If Chivas does not win in this match, once again, talk could begin about the deep crisis that is stalking the Flock.
4. Changes
One of the mistakes that Paunovic made in the last game was precisely the issue of changes. The first half controlled the game, however, for the complementary part the Serb made modifications that did not help and even ended up affecting performance.
3. The lack of goal
Although it is true that there are still only 3 days of the Clausura 2023, the detail is that with the loss of play of striker Alexis Vega, Chivas lacks a goal.
So far, the rojiblancos have only scored two goals, one being their own goal and the other scored by Vega himself. If the forwards are not in tune, it can cost them dearly.
2. The absence of a leader
Another of Paunovic’s concerns for the game against the border is that he does not have a leader and a clear reference on the pitch.
All the responsibility of a leader falls on Alexis Vega, and today in Chivas there is no player who takes on this role.
1. The speed of the opposing forwards
Among the issues that do not let Paunovic sleep, it is about the speed of the rival forwards. Despite the fact that Machís left the Bravos club, they still have men of the stature of Darío Lezcano, Gabriel Fernández and Mauro Lainez, tremendous sprinters who will seek to take the chiverío defenders one-on-one.
