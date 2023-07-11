Yael Padilla is one of the figures of the tournament Opening 2023 of Liga MX so far. The 17-year-old winger has dazzled in the first two days of the tournament: he has scored two goals in two games.
Veljko Paunovic, coach of Chivas de Guadalajarahas a lot of confidence in the rojiblanco youth squad and he has been full of praise for Padilla, whom he has even described as a ‘diamond in the rough’.
The young Yael Padilla has taken advantage of the losses of elements such as Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado to have minutes and has had an outstanding performance at the start of the Apertura 2023.
Jonathan Jael Padilla Sandoval started the duel against Atlético de San Luis, corresponding to day 2 of the tournamentas a starter, played the 90 minutes and scored the first goal of the match at minute 38.
At the end of the match, Paunovic had the following to say about the most promising jewel in the rojiblanca academy:
“We have a barbaric diamond in the rough that we need to polish. The main thing is to surround him with people who care and not let him lose his humility. I have no doubt that in his family environment they will help him to prevent that from happening, because it is Fundamental, this year and a half or two will be humility, the desire to learn, watch videos, look for someone in whom he projects himself, an idol, and walk the path there. There is tremendous potential”
– Veljko Paunovic in conference
During his press conference, the Serbian coach indicated that he likes to take his time with young footballers to develop their potential and that since last season he began to set his sights on the new jewel of Chivas de Guadalajara.
Paunovic indicated that despite his “fantastic talent”, the club will have to take Padilla by the hand so that he can establish himself. In this sense, it is essential that his family environment, friends and the team itself take charge of accompanying him so that he consolidates and is not “a player who shines two games and then disappears“.
