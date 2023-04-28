This weekend the Club Deportivo Guadalajara will close a very good regular phase for them, one of the best in this century and without a doubt, the best in at least the last five years and it is very likely that they will remain within the best four teams in the tournament and advance to the Liguilla directly.
According to the coach Veljko Paunovicthis Sacred Flock is distinguished from the rest by its intensity and conviction, since they are very close to fulfilling their objectives.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“After a while, Chivas is new to that group of teams that usually fights for the top four spots, therefore, we entered with a lot of freshness, we entered with very positive energy and also tremendous expectation. I think that distinguishes us, we enter the games with a lot of intensity, but beyond that we enter with the conviction that we can beat anyone”, said the coach in an interview for the newspaper RECORD.
After the great performance of the team, it is undeniable that the hope of the fans has been awakened, but instead of using that as pressure, the strategist has decided to turn it into motivation.
“I always turn the word pressure into motivation. For me it is motivation, something with which the demands that we live with day by day and generate expectations among us here in the team, I think they are the ones that are later transmitted to the rest, to the environment and to our fans, therefore, it helps us to nurture us to achieve our goals. So work day by day, focus as we have done so far, look for improvement, that everyone is in their best state of mind and when the game arrives, show our best version ”, he assured.
#Veljko #Paunovic #sends #message #entire #Liga #prior #Clausura #Liguilla
Leave a Reply