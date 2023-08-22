The technical director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovic, received an economic sanction for criticizing the arbitration of the Mexican First Division championship. The statements occurred at the press conference after the matchday 4 match between Bravos and Guadalajara.
The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation was in charge of confirming the sanction. The Serbian coach described the refereeing of the Mexican league as “regrettable” and “disappointing.”
The declarations Paunovic towards the referee Fernando Hernandez they would go against what is stipulated in the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation, specifically article 71.
In addition to reporting the type of sanction that the coach of the Sacred Flock received for his criticism of hernandezthe FMF warned that if this happened again the sanctions would be more severe.
For now, the exact amount that the coach will have to pay is not known. But this would be among the 3,000 and 6,000 UMAswhich would be between 4,000 and $8,000as stipulated in the Liga MX regulations.
After the draw between Juárez and Chivas 1-1, at a press conference, the Serbian coach was dissatisfied with the controversial end of the game. Chivas were up on the scoreboard when a penalty was called against them at minute 81, which meant the locals were 1-1.
His discomfort was due to the fact that the central judge did not go to review the penalty play, despite the fact that the player from the rojiblanco team stated that there was no contact.
“And what do you think of the penalty? According to our player there was no contact, we are very upset because other plays where there was a possibility, and I’m not saying they were penalties, but it’s right that we lost two points, it’s unfortunate and disappointing because one does not feel that it is a coincidence. When we see that a player has not competed for more than two months, we send him to the basics or Tapatío.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
The Sacred Flock remains undefeated in the contest and maintains the general leadership with three wins and a tie. His next commitment will be this Tuesday, August 22 against Tijuana.
