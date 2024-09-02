Club Tigres UANL achieved a great comeback against Club Universidad Nacional in their visit to Ciudad Universitaria this weekend in the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament where they achieved a 1-3 victory after having started losing.
For this reason, the technical director of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Veljko Paunovicdid not hesitate to praise his players who offered great dedication and commitment to get the victory.
“I always think that my players are the best,” Paunovic said at a press conference. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve given my best and that’s what I ask for. I’m happy, I want to see more of them as soon as possible.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
“I am happy and proud of the performance, but above all of the determination, the way we knew how to… with a good strategy, with the approach to the match, it allowed us to get a good result,” he added.
“I’m happy and proud of the people who come and contribute like Antuna, who is another player, another addition to our team and performance,” he said.
He also commented on the feline players who were called up to the Mexican national team in the new process that he heads. Javier Aguirre.
“I am proud that the players are standing out in the club, but being recognised by being called up to the senior national team is the goal of all the players,” he said.
