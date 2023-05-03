The Mexican striker Alexis Vega He has become one of the best players that the Chivas team has. Due to his talent with the ball, in the last transfer market he was about to leave for Europe, although in the end he ended up staying.
The coach of the rojiblanco team, Veljko Paunovicknows that the national team still needs to give the last stretch to be able to consolidate in Chivas.
It was in an interview where the Serbian helmsman explained that if Vega wants to consecrate himself with the Guadalajara, he first needs to win a title.
“What I think about Alexis is that he is a player who has to establish himself here. He is an idol of the fans, a player with many repercussions, but he is only going to establish himself by winning a title. It is Chivas’ year and we are going to do it pursue. I can throw you a list of compliments, but you have to consecrate yourself”he mentioned.
It must be remembered that after the end of the World Cup in Qatar, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth squad was close to leaving for the Old Continent, however, the interests of the striker did not end up tying with those of the foreign club.
It was in 2018 when Alexis Vega He left Toluca to sign with Chivas, where he immediately adapted to the club’s needs and the goals were not long in coming. So far, “Pingo” has played 129 matches, scoring 27 goals and assisting with 26 assists.
In the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 he played 620 minutes, which can be summarized in 3 goals and 3 assists.
