In a press conference after the victory against Club Necaxa on matchday 3, the technical director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovicdid not rule out being able to count on another reinforcement before the closing of the transfer market, after the incorporations of Erick Gutierrez, Ricardo Marin and Oscar Whalley.
“At the moment there is nothing that is cooking in the oven. You never have to rule it out, some possibility may arise. The aim is to get the maximum potential out of the group we have”
– Veljko Paunovic.
“What I want is to get the performance out of the boys who haven’t played. We need everyone to be in shape so that when the alarm goes off and it is everyone’s turn to contribute, they are ready”. she pointed out.
The technician talked about what it would be like to face Alan Pulido in the Leagues Cup.
“I know Kansas City well and then a player who was already here, the case of Alan Pulido, who is doing very well and we will have to keep an eye on him. We will go without sticking out our chests, going game by game, ”he said.
The rojiblanco team will return to activity at the Akron Stadium next Sunday, the day on which they will host Athletic Bilbao to play the return match for the Árbol de Gernika trophy.
After playing the match against the Spanish club, Chivas will leave next week for the United States to play the Leagues Cup. El Rebaño will face the Sporting Kansas City on Monday, July 31 in said contest.
For the fourth day of the Apertura 2023, Chivas will visit the Bravos de Juárez, a meeting that has not yet defined the schedule, however, it must take place between August 18 and 21 when participation in the Leagues Cup has ended.
