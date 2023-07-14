🚨 THE GUTI LAUNCHES THIS SUNDAY WITH THE FLOCK! 🚨

Come with your family, take advantage of the 3×2 and experience this international match against the @AthleticClub from Bilbao.

🎟💻 ➡️ https://t.co/JDqqRBXz5N

🎟🏟 At the Box Office from 10AM to 7PM pic.twitter.com/CDuQynsKzM

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 14, 2023