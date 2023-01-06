The Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament begins this weekend. In the activity of day 1 of the tournament there are some outstanding matches, however, everything seems that the most attractive will be played on Saturday, January 7 at the Gigante de Acero and will be starring Monterrey and Chivas de Guadalajara.
Rayados has the obligation to return to the top positions in the championship and fight for the title, while Rebaño Sagrado will seek to put the sporting crisis behind them and take solid steps in their new project. The spirits between both teams began to heat up ahead of their debut in the Clausura 2023.
In statements prior to the game, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the Monterrey coach, stated that the duel against the rojiblancos will not be special, despite having led this team a short time ago.
“It’s a really normal match. I’m glad to see that many of these players today are consolidated, they’ve matured and that’s gratifying.”
– Victor Vucetich
For his part, Veljko Paunovic, a Chivas de Guadalajara strategist, gave the opposite opinion to “King Midas” and stated that the duel against Rayados is a great challenge and praised Vucetich’s career in Mexican soccer. The Serbian strategist even said he was motivated by facing the Sultana del Norte team.
“It is a challenge to face a great team with a great coach with so much experience, with an admirable career in this league, with many achievements. Therefore it is a great challenge, but at the same time a great motivation”
– Veljko Paunovic in conference
The new pastor of Rebaño Sagrado stated that Chivas wants to measure itself against the best clubs and that opening the tournament against a rival as powerful as Monterrey is a motivation for his squad.
