The novelty in the lineup of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara to face the corresponding matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Toluca FC was the debut of the youth goalkeeper as a starter Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangel.
According to commentators on the broadcast of TUDNthe rojiblanco coaching staff chose to give the goalkeeper the opportunity, due to a rotation to give rest to Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jimenezsince from the outset there would be no sporting reason for leaving him on the substitutes’ bench.
At 23 years old, the red and white youth player made his debut in the top circuit, after having played more than 60 games in the CD Tapatío of MX Expansion LeagueIn addition, having played four duels with the first team in the Leagues Cup 2023.
During the first 45 minutes of the match, the Guadalajara goalkeeper made five saves and two very good interventions stood out in dangerous plays by the Red Devils, thus keeping a clean sheet.
For the complementary part the ‘felling‘He received a goal from the locals and apart from that play that ended in a goal, practically in the rest of the game he had no more dangerous plays, so he generally had a very good performance in his presentation between the three sticks in the First Division.
