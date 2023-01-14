The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They continue without convincing with their football so far this year Closing 2023 and it is that despite having a victory and a draw adding this 4 points, their style of play that they showed in the preseason with great victories is still not convincing.
To this, the fans and the media have questioned the style of play of Paunovic because it has been shown to be inoperative and no significant advances have been seen that were expected or promised.
However, another of the issues that the Serbian coach is questioned about is the lack of opportunity he has for Victor Guzman one of the best soccer players in Mexico for a while and who was reinforced for this Clausura 2023.
It should be noted that Víctor Guzmán arrived as one of the solutions for the Guadalajara team, however, they have not given him the opportunity to start and he has played 10 minutes of the current tournament, so Paunovic already spoke about that.
Pachuca v Toluca – Final Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
“He is a winner. I want him to be physically fit, I don’t want to risk it, it’s early in the season. I worry about injuries. More than anyone here, I’m waiting for him to be okay, not for him to come off the bench, but for him to be there for 90 minutes.” Paunovic pointed out at a press conference.
Atletico San Luis v Chivas – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages
