“My name is Velibor Čolić, I am a political refugee and writer. “I occupy a space of 107 kilos and 195 centimeters between heaven and earth,” the writer, born 59 years ago in the Bosnian city of Modriča, introduces himself in the first pages of his new autofiction novel, The book of goodbyes (Periférica), with which he extends his story about his long exile in France, “a large country made of low rooms and narrow corridors.” He left it in 2020, after almost three decades, heading to Brussels, where he resides with his partner, a Croatian architect, next to a park next to the multicultural neighborhood of Molenbeek. Doing justice to the description he makes of himself in the book, the spacious dining room seems to be cramped for this mass of good heart (and a touch of melancholy), who has found in humor and fantasy the best antidote to hopelessness.

If he likes to insist on his enormous size, it is to underline the miracle that it was that the enemy did not kill him, that he was able to escape after being arrested and then flee to the host country. Upon arriving in France, the Bosnian writer, who in his country had the rank of a young and brilliant intellectual, felt “returned to illiteracy.” Without a voice, without resources and without papers, he was treated “like a four-year-old child” and condemned to silence. “A man who never says anything, who knows nothing and who is also poor is always taken for an idiot,” he writes in the book, his third of his works about the war and uprooting that have marked his life. he. Continuation of the master exile manual, this new work tells of his almost three decades living in different French cities and his integration into a culture that did not make it easy for him, until he managed to become a writer in French, a language that he learned at the age of 30 and that today he compares “to a house rented”: it will never be your property, which does not prevent one from being able to settle in it. On the other side of the window, the sky is painted an autumnal gray and bordering on gloomy. Čolić doesn’t care: the writer doesn’t like the sun. “It burns my skin, the heat makes me dizzy and I don’t like to sweat,” he laughs. “It is not surprising that he is an immature guy, who has never matured. In reality, I have spent my life in the shadows.”

ASK.In the book he continues with the inventory of experiences about exile, under the influence of Georges Perec, which he already began with the previous volume. Did you have things left to say?

ANSWER.I always understood it as a trilogy, which will conclude in 2024 when I publish the third installment in French. The trilogy begins at the crucial and fateful moment in which I placed my suitcase on French soil, after deserting the Bosnian Army in 1992 and escaping the country, and will end at that same moment, as if drawing a circle that ends up closing. When I arrived in France, I lived as if I were a ball of pinball, subjected to continuous random blows, in a world full of corners and dangers. When I publish this new volume, I will stop talking about exile. I’ve already told my editor that I plan to dedicate myself to magical realism later.

Q. The book of goodbyes describes his effortful conversion into an ordinary man, who is no longer marked by war. Do you think he has achieved it?

R.Now I speak French and even have the nationality. And, at the same time, in the eyes of others, I am still a foreigner. For a long time, they never asked me who he was or how I felt, but rather where I came from, what the exact origin of my accent was. Joseph Korda, an Auschwitz survivor whom I met in Budapest, told me that he sometimes forgot that he was Jewish. “But always, everywhere, there is someone willing to remind me,” he once told me. The same thing happens to me with my exiled condition.

Q.Despite its sense of humor, the book reflects the physical effects of this uprooting, the physical and mental self-destruction it entails, the suspicion of going crazy.

R.There is an obvious link between my state of health and my helplessness. For example, every time I approach a border and I know I have to cross it, I always feel short of breath. In the book I narrate my experiences in the psychiatric services of several French hospitals. And the most extreme example is an autoimmune disease that I have suffered in recent years, pemphigus vulgaris, which affects the tear glands and manifests itself through monstrous blisters that appear all over the skin. The relationship is obvious.

“The great authors of exile, like Zweig or the Russian dissidents, talk about their states of mind. I was, above all, hungry.”

Q.“I have changed my hairstyle, my clothes and my language. From the belly, no. “True poverty lies in the stomach,” he describes in his book. Was the worst thing about exile hunger?

R.My friends tell me that the way I start eating a dish is still spectacular. For me, exile is closely linked to the physical. The great writers of exile, such as Stefan Zweig or the Russian dissidents, spoke about their states of mind, above all other considerations. What I went through was, above all, a lot of hunger. An exile is not only a matter of soul, but also of body.

Q.In addition to the slightly caustic jokes, the remedies he found were alcohol and sex.

R.I ended up giving up alcohol at age 50, almost a decade ago. I drank to drown my sorrows, until my sorrows learned to swim. There came a point when I realized that the next morning I was not only as desperate as the day before, but I was also getting sicker. The women allowed me to break the silence to which my poor command of French condemned me. There were ways of speaking that did not go through language. The other’s touch allowed me to tell myself that I was alone and that I was poor and even mute, but that I was still alive.

Q.It addresses political issues, but never in an ideological or partisan way. Because?

R.Our destiny is always a product of politics. Without going any further, my life coincides with a cycle of historical transformation: I exchanged the end of communism for the decline of capitalism. Without talking about politics completely explicitly, I did want to make it clear that patriotism is a very serious disease that, in the trenches, becomes directly fatal. Although, in reality, the most authentic image of war would be something similar to an invisible power.

Q.Do you feel European?

R.Yes, deeply European. If I don’t open my mouth and let them hear my accent, they could take me for Danish, German or Belgian. We Europeans are part of a very small unit, although we do not always want to realize it. Can we separate the Spanish destiny from the French, the Swedish or the Croatian? I think that is not possible. Our destinies are linked forever, in health and in sickness.

“Peace does not come after war. Anger, illness, grief and hatred come. “The war does not stop breathing”

Q.How do you experience the conflicts in Ukraine or Palestine, to name just the two closest to us, an exile, a victim of war?

R.I feel sadness, of course, and a lot of anger. But sometimes I catch myself feeling, above all that, a great fatalism. Still, I think a lot about the victims and what awaits them. A few years ago, I was asked to give advice to refugees arriving in Europe. I answered this: “Let them be white and Christian.”

Q.What forecast do you make? Do you see the end of the war on a not too distant horizon?

R.Peace does not come after war. Anger, sadness, illness, grief and hatred come. Even in times of peace, war remains a living, breathing thing. The healing process is always very long. Individually and collectively, three steps forward and then two backwards are taken. You have to live day by day. I flirted with the idea of ​​suicide. I proposed to commit suicide every Friday to enjoy the previous days, thinking that they would be the last. Then Friday night would come and I would let it go. I felt bad about ruining the start of the weekend for the police and firefighters… And so, I won one week, and then another, and then another.

Q.In the book he speaks repeatedly of “a metaphysical cold.” What is he referring to? And does he still feel it?

R.I became an ice man inside, absent, as if desensitized. My first girlfriends in France told me that it was impossible to reach me, to dig inside me. It was a contradiction: inside I was burning with an enormous feeling of loss and injustice, but on the outside you couldn’t see any of that. It was like an icy fire.

Q.Would you say it was a way to suffer less?

R.Yeah, I guess it was an unconscious self-defense mechanism. Exile turned me into a Yeti inside. I had the feeling that if one day they cut off my arm, I wouldn’t feel anything. Over the years I have gotten closer to a more or less normal body temperature. And that worries me a little, because, despite what I said at the beginning of everything, I don’t know if I like the idea of ​​getting too close to normal. If one day I become a normal guy, what will I write about?

‘The book of farewells’. Velibor Čolić. Translation by Laura Salas Rodríguez. Periférica, 2023. 208 pages. 19 euros.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_