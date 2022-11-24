José Vélez, Government delegate and former mayor of Calasparra, must testify before the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz for an alleged crime of prevarication and another of embezzlement of public funds in the award of the exploitation of the local bullring for the celebration of bullfighting festivities. The magistrate has issued an order this Thursday in which he cites Vélez on February 17.

The instructor also calls to declare, in the same condition, the socialist councilors in the Calasparra City Council Antonio José Merino and Jordi Arce -PSRM-PSOE manager-, who must go through the court a day before (February 16).

The promoters of this complaint are the councilors Carlos Alajarín, from Ciudadanos, and Alonso Torrente, from Calasparra Viva, who on previous occasions have promoted legal proceedings against Vélez and Arce. The apparently criminal acts that are reported in the complaint focus on the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 and are related to the organization of the bullfighting festivities of the Calasparra patron saint festivities.

Alleged violation of the Contract Law



The complainants point out that there is a bullring in the town, called La Caverina, which is privately owned and which has been in charge of organizing the Bullfighting Rice Fair for years, which coincides with the municipality’s patron saint festivities. In 2017 and 2018, the owner of the arena hired the services of the firm Chipé Producciones to manage the bullfights.

Well, according to the accusation, those two years the City Council would have signed an agreement with that firm so that it gave up the steers and, in this way, to be able to celebrate the traditional running of the bulls. For the loan of the cattle, the businessman was paid 30,000 euros in 2017 and 37,000 euros in 2018, according to the complaint.

These amounts were paid, presumably, ignoring the Public Sector Contracts Law and, furthermore, without any market or service valuation study being recorded, so neither the price nor the fact that, after one year, is justified. for another, it will cost 23% more.

The situation became more complicated in 2019, as a result of disagreements that arose between the owner of the plaza and the administrator of Chipé Producciones, which led to the breakdown of the relationship. Then, the Consistory presided over by Vélez leased the bullring for two months, in exchange for 35,000 euros –without any appraisal report being recorded either–, and then supposedly ceded the exploitation rights to Chipé Producciones. “There is no resolution from the Mayor’s Office, nor a contract file, nor any publication in the official gazettes by which it can be established through which procedure the City Council ceded in favor of Chipé Producciones, nor is there any consideration from the company to the Consistory”, reads the complaint.

Subsequently, the Consistory asked that company to return the steers for the running of the bulls and, this time, paid 18,150 euros in exchange. The amount may seem abnormally low, compared to the two previous years, but the complainants point out that the explanation is that at that time the City Council had already ceded to the businessman, free of charge, the exploitation of the plaza for which he had paid 35,000 euro. So, in reality, Chipé Producciones would have received a total compensation of more than 53,000 euros. «And all this, without there being an expert report, appraisal or valuation that would justify the payment of these amounts and without any file being processed for the concession of the exploitation of the bullring and the Bullfighting Fair of Rice, preventing the rest of the companies in the sector to be able to opt for said exploitation”.

Finally, the complaint records that, despite the fact that the management of the Rice Bullfighting Fair was a strictly private matter, the City Council, of which Vélez was mayor, would have paid in 2017 more than 48,000 euros in invoices that did not corresponded to him: contracting the music band for the bullfights, cleaning the bullring, transportation and insurance of the bulls, surveillance of the corrals…

The lawyer who promotes this judicial action on behalf of the two councilors, Juan Rigabert, requested the court to gather information on the collaboration agreements signed between the Calasparra City Council and the company Chipé Producciones in 2017 and 2018, the lease of the bullring and the subsequent assignment of the lease or management to said company. A request to which the Prosecutor’s Office has not opposed and to which the instructor has agreed.

On February 17, the sole administrator of the company Chipe Producciones must also appear under investigation. The day before, a statement will be taken from the officials who were acting as municipal secretaries at the time of the events and from a bullfighting businessman.