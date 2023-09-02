Saturday, September 2, 2023, 00:09



| Updated 01:35 a.m.

“From the first day we have said that López Miras will govern with Vox in the Region,” said the general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, after learning of the governance agreement of both parties. “In fact, it’s not the first time. The last legislature, López Miras was the first regional president to include the ultra-right in a government. PP and Vox are also governing together in the municipalities of the Region where they are given the numbers,” added the socialist leader in a statement.

«In the first failed inauguration of López Miras this legislature I assured him that the end of this film would be like that of ‘Officer and a gentleman’, with López Miras carried in his arms by Antelo in this Regional Assembly. The flowers have been provided by Abascal, but Feijóo needed them more. Time has proved me right. López Miras has spent four months trying to deceive the public with a little theater. We were clear that they would make the pact public when it most interested his party. Once again, he puts his interests before the needs of the citizens and the Region. », Vélez concluded.

For her part, the spokeswoman for Podemos-IU-AV, María Marín, assured that “we never had any doubt that the PP would give in and offer the extreme right to enter its government because we know very well that the word of López Miras is worthless. ».