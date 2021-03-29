The delegate of the Government, José Vélez, yesterday regretted “deeply” the event that is believed to have cost the lives of at least eleven immigrants, when the boat in which they were traveling in front of the beach of Percheles capsized and assured that, after the appearance of three survivors and two deceased, they had been “using all possible human and material means in the search” of the other nine disappeared who were traveling in the boat.

Vélez guaranteed that the State Security Forces and Bodies “will continue to fight against the mafias that traffic and compromise the lives of people, as has been seen in this event,” and thanked the Civil Guard, National Police, Maritime Rescue, 112 , Civil Protection, Mazarrón Local Police and the Red Cross in this rescue device that, since Saturday afternoon, tracked the area with boats, helicopters and dozens of troops on the ground to walk along the coast in search of any indication about the whereabouts of immigrants.

“Our commitment is total in this fight and that is why, in recent months, the National Police has detained several members of these organizations,” said José Vélez.

“In the meantime, the magnificent state device for the rescue and assistance of immigrants will continue to function to save the lives of all those fleeing the socio-political drama living in their country and guarantee them attention worthy of a rule of law like ours,” he said.

The delegate also assured that he continued in permanent contact with those responsible for the rescue device and with Gaspar Miras, mayor of Mazarrón, the town where the event took place, for the coordination of the team working in the area, as well as to exchange information. Information available, although the Government Delegation already gave up last night the possibility of finding the occupants alive due to “the temperature of the water.”

Deaths by drowning cause the bodies of the victims to sink, a situation that does not revert until several days later, when the bodies re-emerge due to the action of methane gas that generates decomposition.