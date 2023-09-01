Despite having been crowned champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demand is always high and that is why it is currently hit by being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where it said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to win the domestic tournament of the semester again, which will be the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted against Argentine Juniors, as a visitor, with a 3-2 defeat in a great game, although they later recovered with a 5-1 win against Barracas. We review the previous one against his next rival, Vélez.
In which stadium is Vélez-River played?
Date: Saturday, September 2
Location: Liniers, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Jose Amalfitani
Hours: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Pablo Echavarria
How can you see the Vélez-River?
In Argentina, the match between River and Barracas can be seen on TNT Sports Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
More news about River
What is the latest news from Vélez?
Coach Sebastián Méndez would include Jara for García on the right side, Aquino for Prestianni and the question is who enters for Bou: Lobato and Castro are the two fighting for that place.
What are the latest River news?
The idea of Demichelis is to stop an eleven similar to the one that beat Barracas at home. The question is whether it includes from the beginning Facundo Colidio, that has been having good yields, or if he opts for Palavecino.
possible formations
Velez: Burián, Jara, Giannetti, V.Gómez, E. Gómez, Méndez, Gordillo, Aquino, Pizzini, Romero, Lobato or Castro
River: Franco Armani; Santiago Simón, Emanuel Mammana, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Perez, Nicolas de la Cruz; Facundo Colidio or Agustín Palavecino, Manuel Lanzini; Esequiel Barco and Miguel Borja.
Forecast
River will win 2 to 1, with a double from Borja.
#Vélez #River #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #forecast #League #Cup
Leave a Reply