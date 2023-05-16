The general secretary of the PSOE and candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, José Vélez, promised this Tuesday in Jumilla to launch during the next legislature the widening and adaptation of the Carche highway, something that is the responsibility of the Community.

«The residents of Jumilla need a regional government with a word and that takes their needs seriously. The only way that the residents of the Altiplano have to reverse the abandonment that they have been suffering from the PP for 28 years, is with a socialist government in the Region, “said Vélez.

The socialist candidate denounced that the regional government of López Miras “does not fulfill its responsibilities.” «The construction of the roundabout linking the A-33 with the Carche road is one more example, because it is within its competence and, once again, the Government of Spain, given the incapacity of the PP of López Miras, acts more beyond their powers to solve the problems of the citizenry and the Region,” he said. José Vélez explained that the Government of Spain, through the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, will assume the full cost to build the roundabout linking the A-33 with the Carche road “in view of the inaction of the regional government of the PP of Lopez Miras.

The Government of Spain included in the 2023 General State Budget an item of one million euros for this infrastructure, he added. Vélez also celebrated the announcement of the electrification of the Cartagena-Chinchilla line that she made on Tuesday, in Cartagena, the Minister of Transportation, Raquel Sánchez. “It is very gratifying to see that the effort I made from the Government Delegation gives results,” she said.