Neither big surprises nor star signings. The candidate of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia for the presidency of the Community in the elections of May 28, José Vélez, opted for his trusted team to try to give solidity to the candidacy that on Monday night was approved by the Regional Committee of the party, meeting on the Espinardo campus of the University of Murcia.

As number two he is accompanied by the spokesperson for the executive, Carmina Fernández; as number three, the member of the federal executive, Francisco Lucas, and as number four, the current deputy Marisol Sánchez Jódar. The leading positions also respect territorial representation, with Cartagena, Murcia and Lorca in front and only behind number one.

Among those who repeat in the first 20 positions on the list are Magdalena Sánchez Blesa, Antonia Abenza, Alfonso Martínez Baños, Virginia Lopo, Fernando Moreno, Manuel Sevilla and Pedro López. While among the new faces are Juan Andrés Torres Escarabajal, Miguel Ángel Ortega, secretary of the Socialist Youth, Lola Jara, the wife of the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and Jordi Arce, former secretary of Organization and current manager of the party .

The inclusion of Francisco Lucas as number three in the candidacy for the Regional Assembly clears the future preparation of the list for the Congress of Deputies. The name of the Murcian lawyer sounded like possible number one for the Lower House in the next general elections, but by staying in the autonomous Parliament it would leave the way free for María González Veracruz, Secretary of State for Telecommunications, to return to the list of the Murcian PSOE at Congress.

The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of the Region and campaign coordinator, Nuria García, assured that the regional list approved this Monday in the Regional Committee of the Murcian Socialists “is a list of unity made up of people who combine experience and youth.”

As an anecdotal note, the list is closed by two famous veterans of the party, such as José Salvador Fuentes Zorita, former president of the PSRM-PSOE and the Hydrographic Confederation, and María Antonia Martínez, former president of the Autonomous Community.

Vélez has opted, to try to revalidate the electoral triumph that Diego Conesa achieved four years ago, when he managed to be the most voted candidate and obtained 17 seats, for a loyal and seamless list. However, he will not have it easy. The latest Cemop poll, corresponding to the Winter Barometer, gave the PSOE between 14 and 15 deputies, and gave the PP victory with 20-21 seats in the autonomous Parliament.

The Regional Committee of the PSOE, the highest body between congresses, had work last night, since, in addition to approving the candidacy for the regional elections, it also gave the go-ahead to the opinion of the Regional Commission of Lists regarding the candidacies for the municipal elections of the 45 municipalities of the Region.

“We are very excited and hopeful. With this list we demonstrate that the PSOE is the only alternative capable of solving the real problems of this Region, of opening a new stage of progress in our land”, added the Secretary of Organization.