After the resounding fall against Deportivo Cali in the debut of the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors will visit Velez Sarsfield for the ninth date of the Professional League Cup. Sebastián Battaglia will dose loads and maintain an alternative cast for the domestic contest.
Next, all information about the upcoming crash:
Date: Saturday April 9
Where: Jose Amalfitani Stadium
Referee: Patricio Loustau
Hour: 21:30 (ARG, BRA), 01:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Matías Dos Santos, Lautaro Gianetti, Francisco Ortega; Santiago Cáceres, Máximo Perrone; Luca Orellano, Joel Sonora, Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratt. DT: Julio Vaccari.
Boca Juniors: Agustin Rossi; Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Alan Varela, Esteban Rolon; Eduardo Salvio, Aaron Molinas, Sebastian Villa; Louis Vazquez. SD: Sebastian Battaglia.
The Xeneize He has a favorable record with the Fort: they clashed in 77 chances, 31 wins, 20 draws and 25 losses. The last one was a 2-0 victory for the Liniers team with goals from Federico Mancuello and Cristian Tarragona.
