Friday, August 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vélez returns to play a Copa Libertadores semifinal: 11 in his last participation

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in Sports
0

Vélez beat Talleres and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. El Fortín is once again among the four best in America after 11 years.

We remember how the formation was in the elimination against Peñarol in 2011 (in the first leg in Uruguay)

Uruguayan Penarol´s midfielder Matias Mi

Barovero / JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Marcelo Barovero was the goalkeeper. One of the figures and one of the team emblems.

Velez Sarsfield v Universidad Catolica - Santander Libertadores Cup 2011

Fabian Cubero / LatinContent/GettyImages

The eternal captain played on the right side and was very important. In the rematch he was replaced after 13 minutes.

Fernando Ortiz, Luis Aguiar

Fernando Ortiz / LatinContent/GettyImages

A very tough defender who was difficult to pass. Vélez had a great central duo.

Caracas v Velez Sarsfield - Copa Santander Libertadores 2011

Sebastian Dominguez/Orinoquiaphoto/GettyImages

Sebastián Domínguez had one of his best years and his performances led him to be called up to the National Team. Great level in that Cup.

Argentinian Velez Sarsfield's defending E

Emiliano Papa / ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

Another who came to the Argentine team in 2011 and who remained in the memory of Vélez fans. Fundamental on the left wing.

Velez Sarsfield v Universidad Catolica - Santander Libertadores Cup 2011

Franco Razzotti / LatinContent/GettyImages

Brand flyer. He was a starter in the first leg and a substitute in the second leg when the result had to be found.

Ricardo Alvarez

Ricky Alvarez / LatinContent/GettyImages

One of the most unbalanced players. His appearance revolutionized Liniers. He missed the second leg and Maxi Morález entered his place.

Velez Sarsfield (ARG) v LDU (ECU) - Santander Libertadores Cup 2011

Augusto Fernande / LatinContent/GettyImages

Augusto Fernández was another of the figures and another of the players who came to the National Team due to his high level.

Argentina's Velez Sarsfield midfielder V

Victor Zapata / JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

A history of the club and very important in the midfield. Very combative and contributing all the hierarchy of him.

Juan Manuel Martinez, Nicolas Freitas, Alejandro Gonzalez

Juan Manuel Martinez / LatinContent/GettyImages

Juan Manuel Martínez was one of the figures in Vélez in 2011. A fantastic level and a player who did not stop dribbling rivals.

Argentina's Velez Sarsfield forward Sant

Santiago Silva / JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

He scored a goal in the rematch, but the memory of his missed penalty remained. The striker slipped and failed to score the goal that could qualify him for the final.

related links

More news from Velez

More news from the Libertadores

#Vélez #returns #play #Copa #Libertadores #semifinal #participation

See also  Sarri: "Immobile's goal? It's the new frontier of Sarrism"
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts