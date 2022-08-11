Vélez returns to play a Copa Libertadores semifinal: 11 in his last participation

Vélez beat Talleres and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. El Fortín is once again among the four best in America after 11 years.
We remember how the formation was in the elimination against Peñarol in 2011 (in the first leg in Uruguay)
Marcelo Barovero was the goalkeeper. One of the figures and one of the team emblems.
The eternal captain played on the right side and was very important. In the rematch he was replaced after 13 minutes.
A very tough defender who was difficult to pass. Vélez had a great central duo.
Sebastián Domínguez had one of his best years and his performances led him to be called up to the National Team. Great level in that Cup.
Another who came to the Argentine team in 2011 and who remained in the memory of Vélez fans. Fundamental on the left wing.
Brand flyer. He was a starter in the first leg and a substitute in the second leg when the result had to be found.
One of the most unbalanced players. His appearance revolutionized Liniers. He missed the second leg and Maxi Morález entered his place.
Augusto Fernández was another of the figures and another of the players who came to the National Team due to his high level.
A history of the club and very important in the midfield. Very combative and contributing all the hierarchy of him.
Juan Manuel Martínez was one of the figures in Vélez in 2011. A fantastic level and a player who did not stop dribbling rivals.
He scored a goal in the rematch, but the memory of his missed penalty remained. The striker slipped and failed to score the goal that could qualify him for the final.
