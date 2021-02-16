Vélez reported this Tuesday that footballers Thiago Almada and Luciano Brizuela, both involved in a cause for sexual abuse, will rejoin the professional squad directed by Mauricio Pellegrino.

The club’s announcement says: “Having generated substantial modifications by virtue of the incorporation of new evidence, expertise and testimonies, within the framework of the preparatory criminal investigation, instructed by the Functional Unit specialized in Gender Violence of the San Isidro Judicial Department, It has been determined to reinstate the footballers Thiago Almada and Miguel Brizuela to the professional squad, who remain from today, at the disposal of the Technical Corps. Notwithstanding the measure adopted, the ongoing judicial investigation will continue to be monitored “.

The club had decided to separate both players a week ago, after being charged by the Justice. Later, the president of Vélez, Sergio RapisardaHe spoke of an armed cause, so he anticipated that there could be changes in the institutional position.

The 28-year-old victim had reported that at a party she went up to a room together with Almada to have a sexual relationship, and that Brizuela later joined against her will.

Pellegrino had requested the reinstatement of both players to the squad. Now, the coach can count on the two footballers for the game on Wednesday, at 9:10 p.m., against Truckers for the Argentina Cup, at the Arsenal de Sarandí stadium.