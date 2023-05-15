The general secretary of the Socialist Party of the Region (PSRM) and candidate for the presidency of the Community, José Vélez, promised this Sunday that, if he reaches the presence of the Community, he will support the Murcia City Council “so that the districts have the capacity to investment” and can develop their projects.

“We are the party of the districts and neighborhoods,” said the candidate during his visit to the market in the Murcian district of El Raal. “Our DNA is to defend equal opportunities and equal access to public services for everyone, regardless of where each person lives.” Vélez went to this enclave accompanied by the mayor of Murcia and candidate for mayor, José Antonio Serrano. Later they had a meal with the militancy in Zeneta.

Vélez regretted that “the PP of López Miras has ignored, for 28 years, the needs of the residents of the districts of the municipality of Murcia.” He gave public transport and infrastructure as an example. In this sense, the socialist candidate promised to launch the Murcia metropolitan transport area to improve the service and recalled that, in the event that he manages to reach San Esteban this 28-M, he will guarantee transport to all citizens free intercity.

Vélez insisted that the districts are essential in the project of the Socialist Party. “The districts are a fundamental socioeconomic axis for Murcia and for the entire Region,” he stressed. In line, he valued the “great work” carried out in the last two years by the socialist mayor José Antonio Serrano and his team. “From the regional government, Serrano will have my full support because I do believe in the districts as the mayor believes.”

“Citizens and citizens have to reflect on what the PP of López Miras is doing, what the PP did in the Murcia City Council when they governed, and what we are going to do from the Socialist Party, as we are already demonstrating from the municipal government with Serrano.”, he stressed during his visit to El Raal. “Change in this Region is in the hands of the citizens.”

Serrano, for his part, stressed the importance of security for the residents of the capital. In this sense, he advanced that in the next legislature, if he revalidates his mandate, he will increase the staff of the Local Police to 900 agents and will create two new police stations, in El Palmar and Puente Tocinos, the largest districts.