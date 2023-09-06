The general secretary of the Murcian socialists, José Vélez, made ugly this Wednesday the acting president Fernando López Miras that he closed a government pact with Vox without having called the Socialist Party in the last three months to talk about the governability of the Region.

In statements to the press, Vélez said that he saw the investiture candidate as “unconvincing” and reproached him for not having dared to explain his pact with Vox.

Nor was his speech new to him and he allowed himself to be ironic about it. “For a moment I thought we were in 2019,” he said, they say that Miras has repeated the promises of 2019 that he did not keep and that he has repeated in the Assembly.

Faithful to his speech since the PP-Vox programmatic pact was known, Vélez insisted that López Miras “has no word and is not trustworthy”, he said after recalling once again that the popular party assured that he would not govern in coalition with Vox and Yesterday he signed a programmatic agreement that assures him in writing the vote in favor of the 9 deputies from Abascal’s party in the Region.

Vélez does not believe that this is an agreement in extremis. The socialist leader is convinced that López Miras “has been deceiving the citizens of the Region of Murcia for more than three months.”

And at this point he reminded him that he was the first president to put Vox in the Government in the last legislature and now “the strait has been made.”

He also reiterated that in almost thirty years of government, “the PP has placed the Region at the bottom of all indicators of progress.”

He also returned to the idea that PP and Vox have signed a document with a “regressive agenda”, in reference to the 30-point programmatic pact made public yesterday and that the socialist believes that “it makes clear the null interest in the Mar Menor” because ” It does not speak of solving the problems that have caused the degradation at source” and, in his opinion, “it leaves the door open to modify this law”.

Referring to the PP-Vox pact, Vélez emphasized that “these negotiations have been done opaquely” and emphasized that “Vox says one thing and the PP comes out to say the opposite”, alluding to issues such as Mar Menor. For this reason, the socialist believes that at this point we do not know “who is telling the truth.”

In this context, the general secretary of the PSRM assumes as a thesis that López Miras “has shown that his only concern is to continue in the chair” and “at the service of Feijóo.”

According to Vélez, at the point of the speech that López Miras dedicated to national politics, it seemed to the socialist bench that they had been transferred to the Congress of Deputies. “He has assumed that (Feijóo) will fail and that Pedro Sánchez will be in charge of the Government of Spain,” he concluded.

But in this situation, he guarantees that the PSOE is “to defend the rights and freedoms of all citizens of the Region of Murcia.”

“We will be in front defending the citizenry,” he said.